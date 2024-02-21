Euphoria fans have been anxiously waiting for updates regarding season 3 since the series was renewed two years ago, and Colman Domingo is finally sharing a bit of insight of what's to come.

Speaking with Vanity Fair recently, the 54-year-old actor -- who stars as recovering drug addict Ali Muhammad on the hit HBO show -- played coy about any specific plot details surrounding the upcoming installment, though he did discuss how the losses of Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen affected the show.

"I'm in it," Domingo tells the publication with a laugh. "What I know is that we will have a season three. It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that [creator] Sam [Levinson] is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he's one of the kindest human beings that I know."

Since the airing of Euphoria's season 2 finale in February 2022, the cast and crew have suffered two great losses. Cloud, who is best remembered for his portrayal of Fezco on the show, died from an accidental overdose on July 31, 2023. He was 25.

Four months after Cloud's death, Turen -- who also worked on HBO's The Idol -- died suddenly on Nov. 12, 2023 from acute cardiac dysfunction.

Of how Domingo coped with their deaths, he tells Vanity Fair, "It was absolutely terrible because we felt like we lost one to the disease. And I'm sure it affected not only the creation of season three, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it, but it's…I don't know. We came together as a cast many times to grieve, to mourn, to laugh and enjoy all the things we know about Angus."

"He was a wild one. I love him. He was a wild little brother. He was just sweet and funny and warm and odd at the same time. And I love people like that," Domingo says of Cloud. "If you’re not a little off, I have no business with you. You got to be a little off to be up in my life. He was all those things."

He continues: "And then we lost Kevin, one of our producers. So we've had some losses. I know that Sam is conscious of that, and so I think it really helps to reexamine the work. We need to always not just ride on our laurels of, 'Oh, we’ve had a hit show. We've won Emmys,' stuff like that. But he's always wanting to redefine and say, 'Why are we doing this? Why? Like really.' And I think it's a great question. Why exactly are we doing this?"

Season 2 left viewers on the edge of their seats with the heartbreaking death of Fezco's younger brother, Ashtray, played by Javon Walton, following a tense standoff involving the police. It also included an apparent fatal shooting that left Fezco's fate uncertain.

The future of Rue, played by Zendaya, was left uncertain as well, given her struggle with sobriety in earlier episodes. The second installment concluded with a voiceover, in which Rue stated, "I stayed clean through the rest of the school year. I wish I could say that was a decision I made. In some ways, it was just easier. I don’t know if this feeling will last forever, but I am trying."

In November 2023, HBO confirmed that the coming-of-age drama would start production in 2024, though it won't grace screens until 2025 due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Details surrounding the season 3 plot are being kept tightly under wraps.

