Comedian Brody Stevens Dead at 48
Comedian Brody Stevens is dead at the age of 48.
According to multiple reports, Stevens was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday. The comedian was a longtime warmup guy and was beloved in the comedy community. He was best known for his high-energy sets and appearances in The Hangover, Due Date and Nick Kroll's Kroll Show.
In the past, Stevens had opened up about his constant depression, sharing his story in 2013 on his Comedy Central show, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!
"Possibly you know what depression feels like. Yes I do," he says in the clip. "Isolated from people, I cried daily… Suicide, I've had dark thoughts."
After the news of his death broke, Hollywood took to social media to send their condolences. Bob Saget tweeted, "Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend."
Patton Oswalt wrote on Twitter, “If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.”
Nick Kroll also wrote: "#RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special."
See more reactions below:
