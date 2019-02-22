Comedian Brody Stevens Dead at 48

Comedian Brody Stevens is dead at the age of 48.

According to multiple reports, Stevens was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday. The comedian was a longtime warmup guy and was beloved in the comedy community. He was best known for his high-energy sets and appearances in The Hangover, Due Date and Nick Kroll's Kroll Show.

In the past, Stevens had opened up about his constant depression, sharing his story in 2013 on his Comedy Central show, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!

"Possibly you know what depression feels like. Yes I do," he says in the clip. "Isolated from people, I cried daily… Suicide, I've had dark thoughts."

After the news of his death broke, Hollywood took to social media to send their condolences. Bob Saget tweeted, "Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend."

Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 22, 2019

Patton Oswalt wrote on Twitter, “If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.”

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens#818ForLifepic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Nick Kroll also wrote: "#RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special."

#RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special. https://t.co/wbUNaZgJ2f — nick kroll (@nickkroll) February 22, 2019

See more reactions below:

RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We’ll miss you Brody. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 22, 2019

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevenspic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

The hardest I’ve ever laughed at a standup show (maybe ever) was during a Brody set. This thread is a perfect example of why. #PostiveEnergy! #Connection! Thank you Brody. https://t.co/mCh8NJEChO — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) February 22, 2019

If you never got to see @BrodyismeFriend live, you have not really experienced comedy. He gave everything to his audiences and made ephemeral, perfect magic. This is heartbreaking. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 22, 2019

I’m so sad to learn that @BrodyismeFriend has died. An incredibly kind person and an exquisite comedian. — Maria Bamford (@mariabamfoo) February 22, 2019

Oh god not Brody... I’m crushed. Dude brought me to tears laughing on numerous occasions. Great guy. RIP buddy. — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) February 22, 2019

RIP Brody. Oh man. One of my favorite comics of all time. A sweet guy. ❤️ — Jon Daly (@jondaly) February 22, 2019

RIP Steven Brody Stevens. Great friend. Amazing comic. Incredible loss. @BrodyismeFriend — H. Michael Kre (@howardkremer) February 22, 2019

I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered. pic.twitter.com/sOl9PLpxsd — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019

Hoping this news about Brody Stevens isn’t true. One of the sweetest people I’ve ever met and someone who was always incredibly kind to me when I was first entering the LA comedy scene back in the day. What a sad day. — Peter Atencio (@Atencio) February 22, 2019

Brody Stevens was a force of fucking nature. This is so fucking stupid. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) February 22, 2019

Everyone loved Brody Stevens. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) February 22, 2019

Thank you for sharing this story. Brody Stevens doing what he did so well. RIP. https://t.co/ifTqe32mrX — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 22, 2019

