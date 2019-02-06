Steve Levy, 'Ray Donovan' Actor, Dies at 58

Steven "Bean" Levy, the actor who appeared in Shameless and Ray Donovan, has died. He was 58.

The comedian and writer died on Jan. 21 at his home in Los Angeles after a long battle with nose cancer, according to his obituary on Legacy.com. Variety was first to report the news.

With over 30 credits to his name, Levy appeared in shows like Days of Our Lives, Monk,Veronica Mars, Justified, Charmed and 3rd Rock From the Sun, among others. Levy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Sinonasal Squamous Cell Carcinoma in late 2016.

Just five months ago, he opened up about his cancer journey and treatment in a personal essay called "My Year Without a Nose," which he wrote for Mel Magazine.

"Attempting to smell the roses when sino-nasal squamous cell carcinoma (aka nose cancer) has left me with a plastic imitation schnoz and put my life in peril," he penned. "If you’re keeping track at home, I’ve now lost my nose, my tear ducts, my upper palate and gums, all but four of my teeth, my appetite, my right cheekbone, much of my right jawbone, much of my right cheek, my eyebrows and moustache (chemo), the feeling in my upper lip (surgery), most of the motor control of the right side of my face (surgery) and some hearing in each ear (chemo). I also lost about 40 pounds, and worst of all, I lost my sense of humor."

"All of that physical stuff ain’t ever coming back," he continued. "Luckily, my sense of humor came back about a month ago. Not a moment too soon either: The latest scans show yet another recurrence of the cancer. The doctors tell me I have nine to twelve months to live."

Levy is survived by his wife, Caroline Carrigan, son Jacob and parents, Irwin and Dorothy Levy, among many other family members.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Top Chef' Star Fatima Ali Dies at 29

Brittany Murphy's Father, Angelo Bertolotti, Dies at 92

Liam Neeson's Nephew Dies 5 Years After Sustaining Head Injuries From Fall

Related Gallery