Common has an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a long dating history!

The 51-year-old rapper has been linked to athletes, political analysts and an EGOT winner. While he has posed with the women in his life on rare occasions, Common has maintained his privacy when it comes to relationships.

Now, the "GO!" rapper is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Hudson -- and is a little bit more of an open book when it comes to their romance. The pair -- who were first linked in 2022 -- confirmed their relationship during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he playfully told his partner from the interview seat. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

Shortly after, the rapper -- who has never been married -- revealed that he is willing to settle down, after doing the work that needed to be done.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am the marrying type," the And Then We Rise author shared during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"I'm capable and have the capacity. At some point in my life I may want to do that. I would know when the right time is. For me, everything is divine, like I work from that discernment that when God speaks into your stomach and your heart and into your stomach. So when I feel that, I will communicate that with that person and if she's feeling that, then that will be that."

Here's a look back at Common's relationship history.

Kim Jones

Common and Jones were together from the early stages of his career until 1998. During their relationship, the pair welcomed their daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn.

While he doesn't speak about his relationship with Jones, in his 2019 memoir, Let Love Have The Last Word, the rapper spoke about a tough conversation he had with his then young adult daughter. In the book, Common revealed that Omoye felt that he didn't try hard enough when it came to being there for her during her childhood.

The pair mended their relationship, and even had a moment of healing as they filmed the music video for his song, "Show Me That You Love Me."

"Sometimes art brings out even more healing, you know, and that's what it did. The video was an incredible experience — [Omoye] even said it, too," he said during an appearance on The View. "We were like, 'Wow, we never would have been able to do this in any other aspect of life.' But, It was beautiful."

Erykah Badu

Common and the singer-songwriter dated from 2000-2002. Their relationship featured a lot of collaboration, as the pair worked alongside each other on the Brown Sugar film soundtrack. The pair worked together on the soundtrack's lead single, "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)" and on the song "Jimi Was a Rock Star," which was featured on his album, Electric Circus.

In 2019, Common opened up about the heartbreak he felt after his split with Badu, whom he called his "first love."

"With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you're just open and floating," he told People. “When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat."

Taraji P. Henson

In what was probably his most private relationship to date, the "Love Is..." rapper and the Oscar-nominated actress dated in 2005. While they kept things out of the spotlight, the actress was the leading lady in his music video for "Testify."

Years after their split, the pair had nothing but good things to say about each other. During an interview with Sway in the Morning, Common responded to a clip of Henson calling him a "good guy."

"She's a good woman," he said, echoing her sentiments.

Serena Williams

The Grand Slam champion and the rapper dated from 2007-2010. While they stepped out on a few occasions, when asked about their relationship, they each remained mum.

Williams appeared in Common's music video for his single, "I Want You," alongside Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys and Kanye West.

Years after their split, Common had nothing but good things to say about Williams, who he said initiated their breakup.

"Not every ex-girlfriend and I are still friends, but with some, I am," he said during an interview with Meredith Vieira. "We got a great understanding, and I care about her as a person. It's not like every other person you talk to every other day, but you know, you still have that respect. You have love for them and want to see them do well."

Angela Rye

Rye, who is a political analyst and the CEO of IMPACT Strategies political firm, had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017-2019.

After weeks of speculation, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2017. Common went on to confirm his relationship in an interview with Bevy Smith.

"I'm happy right now -- and she is an incredible human being," he shared. "The Light" rapper also credited her for making him more politically active.

However, Rye confirmed their split in 2018 to the New York Post.

"​​We have and will always be friends," she told Page Six. "He is an amazing human being, and I'm a much better person because he's a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living." She also said in an interview with Vanity Fair that "from meeting Common I've definitely become a better human being, and for that I'm grateful."

The pair briefly reconnected in 2019. However, Rye shared on her On One With Angela Rye podcast that they wanted different things.

"We had been talking probably for two months about 'let's see where things go' because I'm leaning towards 'I want kids, and he was leaning towards 'I don't know,' " she explained. "And I think when somebody tells you they don't know, they don't really want that, they just don't want to hurt you."

Tiffany Haddish

Common and the Girls Trip star's relationship spanned from 2020-2021. The pair met in 2019 on the set of The Kitchen. In April 2020, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together. Haddish confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

In 2021, Haddish dished to ET about the satisfying parts of her relationship with Common.

"I find the satisfaction of being able to be myself," she said. "Not having to turn down or turn up, I can just be and I'm accepted for who I am, and that's refreshing. It feels like he loves me for me."

Sadly, weeks later the news of their split was confirmed. In an interview with the Hollywood Unlock with Jason Lee podcast, the "Come Close" rapper said that their split was mutual.

However, Haddish disputed his claims, and said that he broke up with her over the phone.

"It wasn't mutual," she told the Washington Post. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"

Jennifer Hudson

Common and The Jennifer Hudson Show host sparked romance rumors in July 2022, when they were spotted in their mutual hometown of Chicago, and then Philadelphia weeks later.

The pair kept their romance close, as they were spotted showing a little PDA in November 2023, while making a special appearance at Joe's Pub for a one-night-only performance honoring renowned jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. Hudson and Common held hands as they were photographed walking into the New York City performance space.

In the months that followed, the pair was often spotted sitting courtside at basketball games, and even attended Usher's My Way Las Vegas residency together.

In January 2023, the pair put the spotlight on their relationship as Common made an appearance on her show.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he said after Hudson asked him about his relationship status. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

While Hudson looked on and smiled, Common revealed that he set his standards pretty high "'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he added. "She had to get her own talk show."

Common then turned the question on Hudson, who also confirmed her relationship status. "I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she said.

When Hudson asked Common if he's happy, the "Come Close" rapper couldn't help but gush more.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," he said to the sound of applause. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

