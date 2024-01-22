It looks like Common's bachelor days might be behind him!

On Monday, the rapper appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where he discussed his newly confirmed relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

When asked by the two hosts if he was aware of the buzz surrounding his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired the same day, the rapper opened up about the moment.

"We had a little fun, and it was great to be on The Jennifer Hudson Show," the 51-year-old said. "And you know I felt like, 'Man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are?"

He added, "I'm a person that is very private, I know what things are sacred. So any relationships I have are not for public consumption, but at the end of the day, on her show we had a good time."

Common, who has never been married, was asked by the women if he now believes that he is ready to tie the knot.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am the marrying type," the And Then We Rise author shared. "I'm capable and have the capacity. At some point in my life I may want to do that. I would know when the right time is. For me, everything is divine, like I work from that discernment that when God speaks into your stomach and your heart and into your stomach. So when I feel that, I will communicate that with that person and if she's feeling that, then that will be that."

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors in 2022. In November, the pair was spotted holding hands, and have since attended various outings including basketball games together. The pair has remained tight-lipped about their romance until this week.

On Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pair sweetly confirmed their relationship status while gushing about each other's accomplishments.

Hudson, 42, kicked off the interview by asking the "Glory" rapper, "Are you dating anyone?"

Common replied, "Yes," before going into details about the relationship. While he doesn't say her name, he lists all of his partner's accomplishments -- and they all point to Hudson.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

Common and Jennifer Hudson confirm their relationship

While Hudson looked on and smiled, Common revealed that he set his standards pretty high "'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he added. "She had to get her own talk show."

Common then turned the question on Hudson, who also confirmed her relationship status. "I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she said.

When Hudson asked Common if he's happy, the "Come Close" rapper couldn't help but gush more.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," he said to the sound of applause. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

After a member of the audience yelled, "She's the one," Common agreed, saying, "Speak on it."

The GRAMMY-winning rapper still maintained his privacy, but he took one more moment to dish on his romance.

"We keep it private but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is, how great she is," he noted.

Hudson agreed, "I feel that same way about my partner."

