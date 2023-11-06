Jennifer Hudson isn't naming names, but she's pretty happy with her love life. On Monday, the talk show host told Gayle King that she's "very happy" in her relationship during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

King asked Hudson how she is doing personally, inquiring after the EGOT winner's "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless."

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Hudson responded, giggling as she smiled at King and her co-hosts. "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Although Hudson, 42, played coy about her beau's identity, she and rapper Common, 51, have sparked dating speculation since July 2022, when they were first spotted out and about together. The pair connected on the set of the upcoming action-thriller Breathe.

Backgrid

When ET spoke to Hudson last September, she addressed the romance rumors. "People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told ET of the chatter. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Since then, the two have been seen at each other's side here and there, and are never shy to give each other a shoutout.

When Hudson was asked by TMZ about whether she'd like to address speculation that she and Common are a couple, she simply responded, "The rumors say a lot of things. He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Back in 2017, Hudson called off her engagement to David Otunga after 10 years together. The exes share a 14-year-old son, David. Meanwhile, Common, who has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams, most recently split from Tiffany Haddish in late 2021.

