Jennifer Hudson Calls Common a 'Beautiful Man' Amid Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson is still playing coy about her romance with Common -- but still couldn't help but compliment her rumored beau.

The singer/actress/talk show was recently asked by paparazzi about whether or not she'd like to address speculation that she and Common are a couple, in video obtained by TMZ.

"The rumors say a lot of things," Hudson, 41, said, skillfully dodging the burning question, before adding with a smile, "He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

The pair, who connected on the set of the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, first sparked dating speculation in July 2022, when they were spotted out and about together.

When ET spoke to Hudson two months later, she addressed the romance rumors.

"People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told ET of the chatter. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Back in 2017, Hudson called off her engagement to David Otunga after 10 years together. The exes share a 13-year-old son, David.

Meanwhile, Common, who has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams, most recently split from Tiffany Haddish in late 2021.

In a recent profile for The Washington Post, Haddish spoke highly of her relationship with the rapper-turned-actor, calling it "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."

However, Haddish revealed that their breakup was "not mutual" and that Common broke up with her over the phone.

"It wasn't mutual," she tells the publication. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"

The Haunted Mansion actress explained that there were signs her relationship with Common was coming to an end -- specifically when she did not receive an invitation to accompany Common to former President Barack Obama's birthday that year and even more so when she didn't celebrate Common's own birthday. After this, Haddish said Common ultimately ended things with her over the phone.

