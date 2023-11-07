Jennifer Hudson and Common may be keeping mum amid romance rumors, but that isn't keeping the pair from staying close.

On Saturday, the talk show host and rapper were spotted while making a special appearance at Joe's Pub for a one-night-only performance honoring renowned jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. Hudson, 42, and Common, 51, held hands as they were photographed walking into the New York City performance space.

Hudson kept it casual in a white jacket over an all-black ensemble and black-and-white shoes. Common matched his companion's vibe in a cream button-down top and khaki cargo pants.

On Monday, two days after the couple was spotted, Hudson played coy when asked about her relationship during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

Gayle King asked Hudson how she is doing personally, inquiring after the EGOT winner's "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless."

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," Hudson responded, giggling as she smiled at King and her co-hosts. "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Although Hudson left her beau's identity unsaid, she and Common have sparked dating speculation since July 2022, when they were first spotted out and about together. The pair connected on the set of the upcoming action-thriller Breathe.

When ET spoke to Hudson last September, she addressed the romance rumors. "People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told ET of the chatter. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

TMZ later asked Hudson whether she'd like to address speculation that she and Common are a couple. She simply responded, "The rumors say a lot of things. He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Back in 2017, Hudson called off her engagement to David Otunga after 10 years together. The exes share a 14-year-old son, David. Meanwhile, Common, who has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams, most recently split from Tiffany Haddish in late 2021.

