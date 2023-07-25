Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her breakup with Common after the pair dated for a year.

In a recent profile for The Washington Post, Haddish spoke highly of her relationship with the rapper-turned-actor, calling it "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."

However, Haddish revealed that their breakup was "not mutual" and that Common -- whose legal name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn -- broke up with her over the phone.

"It wasn't mutual," she tells the publication. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"

The Haunted Mansion actress explained that there were signs her relationship with Common was coming to an end -- specifically when she did not receive an invitation to accompany Common to former President Barack Obama's birthday that year and even more so when she didn't celebrate Common's own birthday. After this, Haddish said Common ultimately ended things with her over the phone.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen. In April 2020, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together. Haddish confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

The couple confirmed their breakup in November 2021, saying their split is due to busy schedules and a lack of opportunities to be together.

Following the news of their split, Common was a guest on an episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, where he claimed that he and Haddish "came to the understanding" mutually to break up and "that this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that."

"I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out," he explained, at the time.

In her Washington Post profile, Haddish explained how her past relationships and breakups have made her hesitant to put her heart on the line again.

"I'm a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience," Haddish says. "I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

Elsewhere in the profile, Haddish opened up about her struggles with fertility, revealing she's experienced eight miscarriages and has considered the possibility of adoption.

During a portion of the interview, Haddish has a phone call with a nurse from her OBGYN's office, who asks her if she is OK.

"Well I'll be honest with you," the actress says during the phone call. "This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."

The Girls Trip star did not offer any more information about the pregnancy and before the interview only shared the news of the miscarriage with one close friend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Says She's Considered Adoption After 8 Miscarriages

Why Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish Want to Remake 'Odd Couple'

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals EGOT Plans to Star on Broadway With Tiffany Haddish (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Watch Tiffany Haddish Go Through a Haunted House Tour in New Orleans

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Rumored Kiss With Dale Moss