Jessica Huang just wasn't born to run.

Constance Wu hilariously shows off her character's "truly, truly bad" running skills in this week's episode of Fresh Off the Boat -- and only ET has an exclusive first look.

Friday's episode sees Evan (Ian Chen) failing his physical education test, and turning to Jessica for help. Jessica, however, is even worse at running at Evan is.

"I may or may not be awful at running, truly, truly bad. If Evan finds out, he'll know I'm a hypocrite, so I need your help," Jessica tells her friend, Honey (Chelsey Crisp) in the clip.

"Every couple years I check for improvement," she continues, as the audience finds out just how much running talent she has (or lacks).

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

