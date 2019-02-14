Louis wants to spice things up for Valentine's Day on Fresh Off the Boat, but is Jessica game?

On Friday's Valentine-themed episode, titled "Cupid's Crossbow," Louis (Randall Park) proposes an idea to Jessica (Constance Wu) to "spice it up" this year for the romantic holiday, instead of going through their usual tradition of doing taxes.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Louis approaches Jessica, who is busy reading Stephen King's 1983 novel, Christine, with his bold plan to change things up for Valentine's Day, only she's far more interested in the content of the book she's reading than hearing his thoughts.

"What if we spice it up this year?" Louis begins.

"Ooh, you mean like claiming extra dependents? Louis, I am blushing," Jessica responds, interest piqued.

When Louis introduces the idea of having an accountant do their taxes so they can have some alone time and actually go out, Jessica is almost offended.

"What?! Fat chance!" she asks. "There's nothing more romantic than cheating the government out of money. That's what we're doing this year. Case closed!"

Their conversation is cut short when their son, Evan (Ian Chen), asks Jessica for help in tying a Windsor knot. Watch the sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

