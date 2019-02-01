It's time to celebrate Chinese New Year!

Fresh Off the Boat gets ready to ring in a new year on Friday's episode, titled "Grand Mah-jong," and the Lees are back to join in on the festivities. Ming-Na Wen and Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O. Yang return as memorable mother-son duo, Elaine and Horace, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Constance Wu's Jessica Huang and Wen's Elaine sit down to make dumplings (a la Crazy Rich Asians) ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations that evening, and Jessica is visibly excited about the prospects of having another Chinese family over for the holiday dinner.

"We've never had a Chinese family in Orlando to spend this holiday with, so I am going all out. Long life noodles, lion head meatballs, sauteed beef and the whole steamed fish!" Jessica proudly says.

"Oh! Is eating the fish eye also a big deal in your family?" Elaine asks.

"Of course. Eating one slimy meatball is a small price to pay for an entire year of good fortune," Jessica replies. (In Chinese culture, it is believed that fish eyes hold significant nutritional value and can promote healthy brain cell growth.)

When Elaine tells Jessica it's always a fight to see who in the family will be lucky enough to eat the fish eyes that year, Jessica shares she always eats the fish eye in her family.

"OK, these dumplings are done," Jessica says, showing off her latest culinary creations, only they don't exactly look appetizing.

"Those are... dumplings?" Elaine asks, unimpressed, prompting Jessica to reveal her unorthodox one-handed technique called the "clump and dump."

"They're not the prettiest but I can knock them out real fast and I haven't heard any complaints," Jessica explains. But when Grandma Huang (Lucille Soong) sees Jessica's "ugly" dumplings, she has a Plan B. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what it is!

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

