Constance Wu is about to say goodbye to Fresh Off the Boat.

ET caught up with the 37-year-old actress at ABC's Television Critics Association press day on Wednesday, and she held back tears while discussing the end of the sitcom after six seasons.

"The last episodes [are airing soon], but we've already finished filming and it was really sad to film the last week," she said. "Bittersweet, I mean, 'cause we're all so grateful for the experience and we all love each other so much, but [are] really sad to have it end."

"This has sort of become my family and kind of become my home for the past six years, and to say goodbye to that was really hard," she added. "... I just really love the cast and crew so much and it was just really sad to say goodbye."

Wu also went into detail about what she'll miss about working with specific members of the cast.

"With Randall, he's just so funny, but he's also, like, one of the nicest people to ever work with," she said of Randall Park, who plays her husband, Louis, on the series.

"Chelsey has become such a wonderful friend and just such a supportive person in my life," Wu added of Chelsey Crisp, who portrays her character's best friend on the show, before turning to Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen, all of whom star as her sons on the series.

"The boys here are just like awesome. You know, the young men that they've become and, you know, Hollywood can mess people up, especially kids... It hasn't done that to them," she said. "They really have good heads on their shoulders. They're kind to people. They're compassionate. They're excited. They're passionate. They're driven and they are their own people. It's been so cool to watch and I'm really proud of them."

As for the mark she hopes the series will leave on the world -- it was the first network show featuring an Asian family in decades -- Wu said that she simply wants representation to become the norm.

"When we first started, it was such a historic thing, and my hope is that one day people will look back and they're like, 'Oh, that was historic? To us, today, it's just normal,'" she said. "That would be the dream. I think it's happening slowly. I think progress is definitely happening."

Wu's sentiments come after she stirred up some controversy by posting a series of NSFW tweets criticizing the show's sixth season renewal.

Following the uproar over her comments, Wu posted a lengthy statement explaining that she was "conflicted" over the show's pickup and "temporarily upset... not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

During ET's interview with the actress, she also spoke about the upcoming Oscar nominations, expressing support for her Hustlers co-star, Jennifer Lopez.

"I would really be excited for Jennifer Lopez to win an Oscar, 'cause she deserves it and she's awesome and she was, like, the best costar ever," she said. "... She knows that I'm, like, rooting her on and so excited for her."

As for the highly anticipated sequel to her hit 2018 flick Crazy Rich Asians, Wu said that though she's yet to read a script for the project, she's already excited to be involved.

"I don't know anything except that I'll be back for it and that we're all really excited to do it," she said. "... It's all gonna be pretty fun [and] pretty special."

Fresh Off the Boat returns Jan. 17 on ABC.

