ABC is taking Constance Wu at her word.

Months after Wu's controversial Twitter outburst over the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat, it appears things are business as usual days before production kicks back up on the comedy series' sixth season.

"We have ongoing conversations with the producers of Fresh Off the Boat, and it was made clear to us very early on that everyone took Constance at her word, and we took her at her word that she was apologetic for what she had said," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I have heard nothing but enthusiasm for everyone to get back to work."

The head of ABC Entertainment expressed satisfaction over Wu's comments backtracking on her initial reactions to the renewal of her show.

"I was happy she apologized," Burke said. "I have had no further conversations with Constance. Fresh Off the Boat has not been in production. They start production this week and I'll see her at the table read."

The drama surrounding Wu and Fresh Off the Boat began in May, when the Crazy Rich Asians star posted a series of NSFW tweets (and an eyebrow-raising "Dislike" comment on Instagram) openly criticizing the sixth-season renewal of her comedy series, Fresh Off the Boat.

Following the uproar over her comments, Wu posted a lengthy statement explaining her Twitter outburst, saying she was "conflicted" over the show's pickup and "temporarily upset... not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

A few days after Wu's controversial tweets, Burke addressed the controversy for the first time in May and whether they had considered recasting her as matriarch Jessica Huang.

"No, there have been no thoughts on recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show and we love the show," Burke said at the time, adding, "We never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off the Boat. The show is just too strong and we love it."

"I'm going to choose to believe Constance's most recent communication about the show -- that she is happy to return," she continued. "The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we're thrilled to keep her with the show."

Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Always Be My Maybe) also stars in the half-hour series, whose ensemble cast includes Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Ray Wise and Chelsey Crisp.

Park was diplomatic when asked about Wu's comments at the premiere of his Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, expressing that he was "thrilled" and "very happy" about Fresh Off the Boat returning in the fall.

Fresh Off the Boat, which premiered in 2015, recently became the first Asian American comedy to reach syndication. The series, based on chef and author Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name, skyrocketed Wu and Park to stardom. Huang, whose life inspired the series, has since distanced himself from the comedy, saying in 2015 on Twitter that he "doesn't watch #FreshOfftheBoat" and "doesn't recognize it."

Fresh Off the Boat returns Friday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

