Coolest Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
tiktok kitchen gadgets we love
Amazon

We see it, we like it, we want it, we got it -- that's us whenever we log into TikTok and scroll through videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed. 

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. Often posted in installments, these clips showcase various kitchen tools, like a salad dressing mixer or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Nugget Ice Maker pictured above).

Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go out, it just makes sense to invest in housewares like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and outdoor furniture

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced -- and shop our top TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.

Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball
hand2mind
Play and Freeze, Ice Cream Ball- Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball
hand2mind

Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1.

Stainless Steel Chopper
Cuisinart
Cuisinart CTG-00-SCHP Stainless Steel Chopper
Amazon
Stainless Steel Chopper
Cuisinart

Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on Dancing With the Stars -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend.

Emulstir 2.0, Salad Dressing Mixer
Chef'n
Chef'n Emulstir 2.0, Salad Dressing Mixer
Amazon
Emulstir 2.0, Salad Dressing Mixer
Chef'n

When you make your own salad dressing from scratch, it can be a lot healthier (e.g., lower in sugar and sodium) because you control the ingredients. Plus, it'll taste fresher. Get the job done with the latest version of the Chef'n Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer, which we found thanks to TikTok user @danimariethatsme.

Portable Personal Blender
PopBabies
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
Amazon
Portable Personal Blender
PopBabies

There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page.

The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Hoan
The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Amazon
The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Hoan

You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns.

50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother
Smeg
Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother
Amazon
50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother
Smeg

We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream.

Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE
Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE

For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston.

