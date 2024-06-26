Summer is heating up. Whether you have a 4th of July pool party planned or are getting ready for your next camping adventure, you'll always want to be sure you have something cold to drink. To help you gear up for every adventure, there is a can't-miss Corkcicle sale with incredible deals on insulated tumblers, coolers and more.

Shop the Corkcicle Sale

Now through Monday, July 8, the Corkcicle Summer Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling water bottles, coolers, wine tumblers, whiskey glasses and even the perfect Stanley cup dupes. There are plenty of colors and collections to choose from, including Harry Potter, Disney and Marvel.

All Corkcicle coolers are 25% off just in time for summer. From the viral Chillpod that also functions as a side table to beverage bucket bags, there are steep discounts on these outdoor essentials that are made with high-end construction. For added convenience, Corkcicle's ultraportable backpack coolers are the best way to enjoy chilled food and beverages during your beach trip, a days-long hike or picnic in the park.

Ahead, shop the best Corkcicle deals to stay cool and hydrated all summer long.

Chillpod 25 Quart Hard Cooler Corkcicle Chillpod 25 Quart Hard Cooler Stay and play a while with Corkcicle Chillpod. The cooler features a roomy 25 qt capacity for up to 32 cans, non-slip top that functions wonderfully as a table, and a triple-threat storage divider/cutting board/bottle opener. $270 $216 Shop Now

Beverage Bucket Bag Corkcicle Beverage Bucket Bag Corkcicle's Beverage Bucket Cooler keeps drinks cold on the go and transforms into the chicest ice bucket once you arrive. Just open the drawstring top and fold down the sides to reveal an ice bucket silhouette with all-day insulation. $150 $112 Shop Now

Cold Cup Corkcicle Cold Cup The new Corkcicle Cold Cup features the brand's signature triple insulation, and a sleek cup holder-friendly design for sipping on the go. $35 $28 Shop Now

Harry Potter Stemless Corkcicle Harry Potter Stemless Whether you're a Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin or are just trying to catch the coveted Golden Snitch, this stemless wine tumbler is the perfect choice for every Wizarding World fan. $35 $17 Shop Now

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with the fan-favorite bucket cooler bag. Designed with maximum portability in mind the bag keeps things cool while you work hard. $150 $112 Shop Now

Camo Sport Canteen Corkcicle Camo Sport Canteen The sport canteen is great for the library, tossing in your gym bag, or just making sure you're getting enough water throughout the day. $40 $20 Shop Now

Brantley Backpack Cooler Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler Take 40% off a backpack that keeps things cold all day long and, with padded straps, keeps you comfortable along the way. $150 $112 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best Fourth of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

