Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ‘till it’s gone?

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz has shaved paradise and put up a buzz cut (ooo, bop, bop, bop), and with the loss of his iconic dreadlocks, the ‘90s are officially over.

Duritz took to the Counting Crows Twitter account on Thursday to share the shocking image of his new buzz cut and goatee.

“Oh yeah… and I shaved my head,” he casually captioned a selfie.

Oh yeah...and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019

Duritz has had his signature dreadlocks since the early ‘90s when he founded Counting Crows, and was seen sporting the look as recently as earlier this month.

Though he’s embracing his new ‘do (or lack thereof), Duritz did encounter a unique issue while visiting London, England.

Went for a walk in London this morning. Nearly froze my brain right out of my head. Apparently it’s a whole new world out there. Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter & bought hats. Jaunty little fucker now,ain’t I? Thanks Lock & Co Hatters @lockhatterspic.twitter.com/D4RifS2dYy — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019

“Went for a walk in London this morning. Nearly froze my brain right out of my head,” he captioned another photo of himself. “Apparently it’s a whole new world out there. Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter & bought hats. Jaunty little f**ker now, ain’t I? Thanks Lock & Co Hatters.”

It seems Duritz will be rocking some stylish hats to keep his newly buzzed head warm.

