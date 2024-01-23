Country singer Chris Young was arrested on Monday night and charged with disorderly conduct at a well-known bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 38-year-old "Famous Friends" singer was booked after agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission accused him of creating a "hazardous or physically offensive condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."

According to a court document obtained by ET, Tennessee ABC agents said they were performing a compliance check around 8:30 p.m. at Tin Roof in Midtown Nashville where Young was seated at the bar. After providing his identification to agents, Young was accused of asking questions and video recording the encounter. Special Agent Joseph T. Phillips claims that Young's ID was returned to him, his questions were answered, the compliance check was completed, and agents moved on to another bar, Dawg House, next door.

At that time, the agent said that Young and a group of friends followed the agents to their next stop. At one point, the doc states, "Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had."

At that time, the allegations continue, "Most of the patrons in the bar got up and got between TABC Agents and Mr. Young and began yelling and screaming." Another agent allegedly spoke to Young, who "began walking backwards and not complying" with orders.

The doc alleges that Young's "eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having slurred speech."

ET has reached out to Young's rep for comment.

State of Tennessee, County of Davidson

Earlier on Monday, it appeared Young had cause for celebration as he posted a snapshot on his Instagram Story and shared, "Wrote some great stuff with these boys today!" The star is currently gearing up to release his ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, on March 22.

Chris Young / Instagram

Young also recently opened up about losing more than 60 pounds after making some major lifestyle changes to prioritize his health.

"It was just kind of like the check engine light comes on in your car. It's time to fix some stuff," he told ET in October, explaining that he was inspired to make some big lifestyle changes at the urging of his doctor last year.

"She was like, 'You got to do something.' Like, it was the first time in my life my doctor looked at me and was like, 'You're sort of in an unhealthy place right now, all right?'" he recalled. "So I was like, 'OK, well, I really like being in my career and getting a chance to travel the world and play shows, so I want to do that as long as possible.'"

RELATED CONTENT: