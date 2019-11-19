Country star Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eloise Larkin, on Sunday, ET has exclusively learned.

"We are overjoyed with the addition of our baby girl Eloise Larkin Davis," the couple tells ET. "Momma and baby are healthy as can be and we have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season."

Eloise was born in Nashville, Tennessee and weighed in at 8 lbs., and measured 19.75 inches.

Just last week, ET spoke to the "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot" singer on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards where he shared his emotions on becoming a first-time father.

"There’s a little bit of nerves," Davis revealed. "I mean I feel like we’re ready as can be to be parents, I’m just ready to meet the guy or girl."

"If we’re blessed enough to have another child, I want to find out what it is," Davis joked. "Because I’m tired of calling it 'the baby' or 'it.' I want to know 'him' or 'her.'"

On the red carpet, Davis also revealed the baby's name was not drawn from a musical inspiration, but it's more of a "family thing."

It's been a huge month for Davis, both with the super exciting addition to his adorable family and in regards to his music. Just days ago, the singer released the new song "Cool Anymore," which he recorded with Julia Michaels.

Davis also opened up to ET at the CMAs about working with Michaels, explaining that he's wanted to "collab with Julia for about four years now."

"She's just such a great artist," Davis shared. "We sent [the song] over to her, told her to make it her own, and hopefully she would want to sing on it. And [then] I saw her at the CMT Awards and she told me that she wanted to sing on it, and I played it cool when I was in front of her and then I walked off and kinda freaked out."

"I'm just happy the world's hearing it," he added. "I love the message of it and super excited to see what it does."

Congrats to Davis and his wife on the new addition to their happy family!

