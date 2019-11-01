Kane Brown is marking his daughter's birth in an incredible way.

The 26-year-old country singer and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, Kingsley Rose, earlier this week, and Brown celebrated his family's latest edition by dropping a new song, "For My Daughter," on Friday.

In the emotional track -- which Brown co-wrote with Tom Douglas and Chase McGill shortly after finding out that his wife was pregnant -- the new dad croons about wanting to be the kind of father that plays catch, helps mend broken hearts, and stops his daughter from getting a tattoo.

"I grew up without a dad I'm gonna be the best one I can be," he sings with vulnerability, which is something fans have come to expect since his 2016 track "Learning."

In an exclusive statement to ET, Brown opened up about why the song, which he first teased on social media in September, means so much to him.

"You can learn from where you’ve been and with what I do, I just want to be a role model for my fans and now for my daughter," he said. "And I think it’s important to know no matter where you came from or come from, It’s possible to use your life in a different way than what you’ve seen done in the past."

"My family and my daughter are the most important things to me and I have a great team and fans around me that knows what’s important and understands this dream we are building too," he added.

Meanwhile, in the press released, Brown said, "I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up."

Kane Brown

In honor of the song's release, Brown shared a brand new photo of baby Kingsley on Friday. In the sweet shot, the proud dad is kissing his sleeping daughter's forehead.

"I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be!" he captioned the pic. "Love you baby girl ❤️"

Brown's wife commented on a separate post, praising both his new song and his job as a dad.

"You are the most amazing dad already... I am in awe of you and how perfect of a dad you have been already in these past few days," she wrote. "no idea what I would do with out you .. love you so much ( hormones are on another level right not so I need to get of ig and stop gushing over you , but wow I love u so much ) Kingsley and I are the luckiest girls 🙏🏼"

Watch the video below for more on Brown.

