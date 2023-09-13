Courteney Cox is having a hard time finding a friendly face in Shining Vale season 2!

Starz shared the first trailer for the horror-comedy series' upcoming second season on Wednesday, as Cox's disturbed author, Pat Phelps, returns to the Victorian house in Connecticut that haunted her throughout the show's first season.

After season 1 ended with Pat in a mental hospital after trying to murder her family with an axe, the new season picks up with her early release from the hospital, returning home to her husband, Terry (Greg Kinnear), who doesn't remember her, and their two kids, who want nothing to do with her.

There's another familiar face, too. Mira Sorvino returns as Rosemary, the demon that haunted Pat in season 1. Only now Terry can see Rosemary too. Because's she's not actually Rosemary, she's the family's new neighbor, Ruth -- a perfect doppelganger. (Or is she?)

"Pat, you let me in, and there's no escape," Rosemary/Ruth warns in the clip. Watch the full trailer below.

The series also stars Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey and Dylan Gage, and features Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn.

Shining Vale returns for season 2 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Starz and at midnight ET on the Starz app and on-demand platforms. New episodes will air and stream weekly on Fridays.

