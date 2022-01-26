Courteney Cox's 17-year-old daughter Coco Arquette is easing her mom into life as an empty nester. The teen is preparing to go to college next year and in a new appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox shares that Coco has no interest in staying close to home when she does.

"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," she shares. "We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."

But though Cox might be sad about her only child leaving, she hasn't suffered from empty nest syndrome just yet.

"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome, and my sister literally went crazy when her second moved out," Cox shared. "I haven't even thought about it, and I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this. She never leaves her room. She's never home and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected."

Cox recently teamed up with her ex and Coco's dad, David Arquette, for Scream, the fifth installment of the franchise.

"No, no. I didn't take anything," Arquette told ET last year of the first Scream film, adding, "I mean, I did end up with a daughter."

He added of Coco, "She loves acting. She loves singing. I'm so proud of her."

