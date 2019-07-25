Courteney Cox found the perfect way to wish her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, a happy birthday!



The Snow Patrol musician turned 43 on Wednesday and Cox marked the occasion by sharing a rare selfie with her beau -- along with a touching message for him.

"He always listens no matter what is being said. Where others lose interest....he still cares," the Friends alum wrote alongside a photo of the couple together at the beach right at sunset. "He turns words into poetry and thoughts into songs. He has a tender heart, a beautiful mind, a wicked sense of humor and he’s not bad to look at. Happy birthday J. I love you ♥️."

Just one month ago, Cox celebrated her own birthday. She marked turning 55 by celebrating with some of her fellow Friends alums, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, sharing a pic of the reunion to Instagram.



"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️," she captioned the touching image of the trio.

Although Cox only just joined Instagram in January, she’s already racked up 2.8 million followers by offering fans some touching images from her personal life, including a glimpse at her Fourth of July celebration and a throwback image of the entire Friends cast enjoying private jet to Vegas together before they were famous.



Last month, she also posted a side-by-side image of her 14-year-old daughter, Coco, and herself both rocking the same purple dress, two decades apart.



"I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..." she captioned the post.

In February, the actress sat down with ET to chat about her struggle to have children with ex-husband David Arquette. The couple ultimately turned to IVF treatment in order to have Coco, which inspired her to create a new show about pregnancy, 9 Months With Courteney Cox, which aired on Facebook Watch.



“I had a bunch of miscarriages, but I was really lucky to have my little girl, Coco, who I had through IVF,” she said at the time. “I feel very blessed to have Coco and if I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody, or hope, of course, I’ll share anything I can.”



Each episode of the series follows all the highs and lows of a particular pregnancy, shining a light on the intimate and challenging experience.



See the full clip below.

