Craig Zadan, Producer of 'Chicago' and 'Hairspray,' Dead at 69

Craig Zadan, prolific producer of Chicago and Hairspray, died from complications during shoulder replacement surgery, ET confirms. He was 69.

“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery," said Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman, in a statement to ET. "On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

Zadan, a 14-time Primetime Emmy-nominated producer, began his career producing Footloose in 1984. With over 60 credits to his name, the Miami native was also known for his work on The Three Stooges, Lucy, The Bucket List, Peter Pan Live!, Hairspray Live!, The Sound of Music Live! and, most recently, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. He was also on pre-production on Bye Bye Birdie Live! and the TV movie A Few Good Men.

The sad news comes after Hollywood has said goodbye to several public figures in recent months, including Aretha Franklin, Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Margot Kidder, Avicii and more.

For more on stars we have recently lost, watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Barbra Streisand, John Legend and More React

Lyric McHenry, 'EJNYC' Reality Star, Dead at 26

Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' Star, Dead at 92

Related Gallery