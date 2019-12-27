Criss Angel's son is back in the hospital.

The 52-year-old illusionist took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics of himself in a hospital bed with his 5-year-old son, Johnny, as the tot underwent chemotherapy treatment. Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2015 and initially went into remission in June 2016. In a statement to ET earlier this month, though, Angel revealed that Johnny's cancer had returned.

"Back today for a long day of chemo," Angel captioned the photos.

Angel also shared photos of Johnny shirtless and hooked up to machines on his Instagram Story, writing, "Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this."

Instagram

Johnny's mom, Shaunyl Benson, shared similar shots on her Instagram account, captioning the photos with facts about childhood cancer.

"THIS is childhood cancer. THIS is happening right now. Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 5 of those children will not make it," she wrote. "THIS is our son Johnny Crisstopher @crissangel he has battled for 3 years and has another 3 to go. He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old."

"Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry," Benson continued. "It’s the day after Christmas and our day started early for a long round of chemo. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay. THIS is happening right now."

In Angel's December statement to ET, he said that his family is "devastated by this unexpected news," but added that they "believe that he will be in remission again soon."

"He is an amazingly strong little boy, and with the support of family, friends, and my loyal fans we look forward to the day he is again in remission," the statement read in part. "We want to thank you all for the outpouring of love, good thoughts and prayers for our amazing boy."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Criss Angel Reveals His 2-Year-Old Son is in Remission After Cancer Diagnosis This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Criss Angel Opens Up About Son's Chemotherapy After His Cancer Returns

Criss Angel Shares Heartbreaking Video of His Son Learning That His Cancer Is Back

Criss Angel Reveals His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Has Returned

Related Gallery