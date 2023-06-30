Crocs Are Up to 40% off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Clogs and Sandals Starting at $24
Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts on Amazon just in time for 4th of July weekend. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 40% on the shoes people can't stop wearing. Thanks to early Prime Day deals, the most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $24. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.
Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List."
Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for summer vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with Amazon's best deals on Crocs.
Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from.
Add some height to your regular Crocs style with these platform clogs for women.
The perfect pair of clogs to pack with you for your next getaway or while lounging around the house.
These platforms are the ultimate comfort flip-flops for summer strolls and come in so many fun colors.
These tie-dye slide sandals add some fun to any summer outfit. Designed with Croslite Foam footbeds, these Crocs are made for lasting comfort.
Crocs designed this work shoe to be slip resistant, lightweight and supportive to get you through long work shifts.
The Classic Crocs Slide Sandals provide a sporty, slip on style, making them an essential for men and women.
These clogs are equipped to shed debris and water quickly in the harshest environments.
Crcos has recently expanded into the sneaker department with their newest collection of casual slip on sneakers. Right now, you can score the Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers for 35% off while supplies last.
These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.
