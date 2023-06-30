Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts on Amazon just in time for 4th of July weekend. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 40% on the shoes people can't stop wearing. Thanks to early Prime Day deals, the most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $24. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.

Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List."

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for summer vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with Amazon's best deals on Crocs.

Crcos has recently expanded into the sneaker department with their newest collection of casual slip on sneakers. Right now, you can score the Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers for 35% off while supplies last.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Save 50% on Coach's Summer Sandals, Handbags, Accessories and More

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Shop the 15 Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer 2023

Shop the Best Deals on Tory Burch Sandals to Step into Summer in Style

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Shop the Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer