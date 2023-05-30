Calling all Crocs fans! The ever so squishy and comfortable clogs are seeing major price cuts just in time for summer. Right now, you can save up to 60% on the shoes people can't stop wearing. Thanks to Amazon's sale, the most popular clogs and sandals — including the classic unisex Crocs — are marked down to as low as $16. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can.

Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon and for good reason. Beloved by medical workers, chefs and kids alike, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List."

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to pack with you for summer vacation or a comfy clog to run errands in, you will be sure to find a shoe that feels like walking on air. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with Amazon's best deals on Crocs.

Crcos has recently expanded into the sneaker department with their newest collection of casual slip on sneakers. Right now, you can score the Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers for 45% off while supplies last.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

12 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer 2023

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More