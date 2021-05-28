Shopping

Crocs Memorial Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items

By ETonline Staff
There's a Crocs craze going on (thanks, Nicki Minaj), and to feed the frenzy, the brand is letting fans save big on their classic clogs, summer sandals and so many more styles for the long weekend. 

For the Crocs Memorial Day Sale, take an extra 25% off clearance styles through May 31. The sale includes Crocs for women, men and kids in an array of colors, patterns and shoe styles. From the iconic, celeb-beloved Crocs Clog to flip-flops for the whole family to wear to the pool or beach this summer, the sale has got it all.

Crocs makes it easy with no promo code needed. The extra 25% discount will automatically apply at checkout. If you're looking for more Memorial Day weekend sales to shop, ET Style has chosen the best deals to score now through Monday. Shop mattresses, designer sunglasses, patio furniture, Coach handbags, SKIMS shapewear and so much more. 

Browse through the Crocs Memorial Day Sale and shop our favorite picks from the sale below. 

Crocs Baya Tie-Dye Clog
Crocs Baya Tie-Dye Clog
Crocs
Crocs Baya Tie-Dye Clog
Tie-dye clogs? This is the perfect pair for the trendy gal. 
$38 (REGULARLY $55)
Crocs Bayaband Clog
Crocs Bayaband Clog
Crocs
Crocs Bayaband Clog
Rock these statement-making lime green clogs whenever. 
$34 (REGULARLY $50)
Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog
Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog
Crocs
Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog
Give this snakeskin printed pair a try!
$38 (REGULARLY $55)
Crocs Leigh II Cross-Strap Ankle Wedge
Crocs Leigh II Cross-Strap Ankle Wedge
Crocs
Crocs Leigh II Cross-Strap Ankle Wedge
These are your new go-to sandals to wear with dresses. 
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
Crocs LiteRide™ Pacer
Crocs LiteRide™ Pacer
Crocs
Crocs LiteRide™ Pacer
Super lightweight, cushioned sneakers for all-day comfort. 
$36 (REGULARLY $60)
Crocs LiteRide™ Stretch Sandal
Crocs LiteRide™ Stretch Sandal
Crocs
Crocs LiteRide™ Stretch Sandal
Feel like you're walking on air in these cushioned sandals with stretchy straps. 
$24 (REGULARLY $45)
Crocs Reviva™ Flat
Crocs Reviva™ Flat
Crocs
Crocs Reviva™ Flat
You won't regret getting these ultra-comfortable flats with footbeds that massage while you're moving. 
$33 (REGULARLY $55)

