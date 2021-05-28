Crocs Memorial Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items

There's a Crocs craze going on (thanks, Nicki Minaj), and to feed the frenzy, the brand is letting fans save big on their classic clogs, summer sandals and so many more styles for the long weekend.

For the Crocs Memorial Day Sale, take an extra 25% off clearance styles through May 31. The sale includes Crocs for women, men and kids in an array of colors, patterns and shoe styles. From the iconic, celeb-beloved Crocs Clog to flip-flops for the whole family to wear to the pool or beach this summer, the sale has got it all.

Crocs makes it easy with no promo code needed. The extra 25% discount will automatically apply at checkout. If you're looking for more Memorial Day weekend sales to shop, ET Style has chosen the best deals to score now through Monday. Shop mattresses, designer sunglasses, patio furniture, Coach handbags, SKIMS shapewear and so much more.

Browse through the Crocs Memorial Day Sale and shop our favorite picks from the sale below.

