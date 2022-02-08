'Cruella' is Now Streaming for Free to All Disney Plus Subscribers

Cruella de Vil is in the building. Disney's Cruella has been nominated for the 2022 Academy Award for Costume Design as well as the Academy Award for Makeup and Hairstyling. Emma Stone portrays the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians during her younger years in the movie, which is now streaming for free on Disney+ and is also available to watch on Amazon for $4.

"As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous. In this film, we get to see how she became the villain we know today," Stone shared in an ET exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film earlier this month. "The story is wholly original in a different time period, being in the late '70s. One of the most fun things to explore is her creativity. She is very good at what she does, designing."

When did Cruella premiere? The film premiered on Friday, May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

How to watch Cruella Online: First, you have to subscribe to Disney+, with plans starting at $6.99 per month. You can also rent Cruella on Amazon Prime Video for $4 or buy it for $20.

