Bras are really having a moment. Sure, they've always been an essential -- but with the rise (or rather, revival) of '90s-inspired mesh tops and skin-baring blouses, stylish undergarments have become just as much of a staple accessory as a cute handbag or dainty piece of jewelry (and just in time for spring, too).

From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs (including Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens), Cuup has proven to be the lingerie brand of choice for many -- with bras and other undergarment styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. And for a limited time, shoppers can score on celeb-loved bra styles for less at Cuup's end-of-season sale.

At Cuup's current (and worth noting, very rare sale), dozens of fun, colorful styles are on sale for up to 50% off and available for less than $55 through Jan. 28.

While Cuup's bra selection is undeniably stylish, the real allure of the brand is in its super comfortable lingerie styles. Unlike other bras, Cuup's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample breast support and flexibility -- free of any skin discomfort. Plus, Cuup is super size-inclusive too.

Ahead, shop styles from the celeb-loved bra brand at Cuup's rare end-of-season sale -- with deals of up to 50% off select pieces. Plus, be sure to check out ET Style's picks for the best (and most comfortable) bras to try, and shop Rihanna's newly debuted Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day collection.

The Balconette Bra Cuup The Balconette Bra Clean, composed and made of a mesh fit -- this bra has it all and is super on trend, too. $68 $50 Buy Now

