From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens, Cuup has proven to be the intimates brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. Now through January 16, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear with high-quality styles up to 60% off at the Cuup End of Season Sale.

Shop the Cuup Sale

The rare Cuup sale is overflowing with discounts on over 150 colorful options of bras and panties. While Cuup's bra selection is undeniably stylish, the real allure of the brand is in its super comfortable lingerie styles. Unlike other bras, Cupp's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample breast support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, Cuup is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from A to H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.

Ahead, shop top finds from Cuup's can't-miss sale that are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable. If you've always wanted to try Cuup, this is the best time to stock your underwear drawers for the new year with styles starting as low as $10.

The Plunge Mesh Bra Cuup The Plunge Mesh Bra This sexy, pared down silhouette offers the freedom of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra. A deep V neckline naturally shapes and flatters to create an effortlessly stylish, feminine cut for everyday. $68 $50 Shop Now

The Scoop CUUP The Scoop The micro bra is made from the softest fabric in CUUP's collection. The Scoop’s curved neckline and seamless construction accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday. $78 $24 Shop Now

The Thong CUUP The Thong For a totally seamless appearance under your clothes, CUUP's thong blends softness and stretch to be comfortably minimal. $28 $14 Shop Now

The Brief Cuup The Brief A full-coverage silhouette that comfortably sits along the waist, the Brief combines classic lines and everyday wearability with supreme softness. $20 $12 Shop Now

The High Cut CUUP The High Cut A figure-flattering style with an elevated feel, the High Cut in satin offers cheeky back end coverage with comfort stretch. $28 $14 Shop Now

