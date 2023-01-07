Cuup's Can't-Miss Sale Is Taking Up to 60% Off Comfortable, Size-Inclusive Bras and Underwear
From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens, Cuup has proven to be the intimates brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. Now through January 16, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear with high-quality styles up to 60% off at the Cuup End of Season Sale.
The rare Cuup sale is overflowing with discounts on over 150 colorful options of bras and panties. While Cuup's bra selection is undeniably stylish, the real allure of the brand is in its super comfortable lingerie styles. Unlike other bras, Cupp's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample breast support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, Cuup is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from A to H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.
Ahead, shop top finds from Cuup's can't-miss sale that are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable. If you've always wanted to try Cuup, this is the best time to stock your underwear drawers for the new year with styles starting as low as $10.
This sexy, pared down silhouette offers the freedom of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra. A deep V neckline naturally shapes and flatters to create an effortlessly stylish, feminine cut for everyday.
The Balconette's wide set straps and a straight neckline iconically frame, flatter, and shape while the satin accentuates its clean lines and composed fit.
Designed to be seen, customers love this mesh bra for being comfortable, fitting true to size, and a "wearing next to nothing" feel.
A figure-flattering style with an elevated feel, the High Cut in satin offers cheeky back end coverage with comfort stretch.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter
Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas for a Cozy Winter
The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season
Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy All Winter Long
The Best Underwear on Sale at Amazon: Shop Deals on Customer-Favorites
Ashley Graham's Knix Collection Introduces New Size-Inclusive Lingerie