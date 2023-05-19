From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Miley Cyrus, CUUP has proven to be the intimates brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. Now through May 24, CUUP is taking 30% off sitewide so you can save on all of the brand's intimates and swimwear just in time for summer.

Shop the CUUP Sale

CUUP is beloved for four styles of bras—The Plunge, The Balconette, The Demi, and The Scoop. Promising minimalist design, modern colorways and a seamless fit, the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” Unlike other bras, CUUP's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, CUUP is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from A to H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.

Ahead, shop top finds from CUUP's can't-miss May Sale that are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable. If your underwear drawer could use a refresh before next season's heatwave, this is the best time to stock up on breathable styles starting as low as $12.

The Plunge Mesh Bra Cuup The Plunge Mesh Bra This sexy, pared down silhouette offers the freedom of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra. A deep V neckline naturally shapes and flatters to create an effortlessly stylish, feminine cut for everyday. $68 $34 Shop Now

The Scoop Micro CUUP The Scoop Micro The micro bra is made from the softest fabric in CUUP's collection. The Scoop’s curved neckline and seamless construction accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday. $78 $55 Shop Now

The Thong CUUP The Thong For a totally seamless appearance under your clothes, CUUP's thong blends softness and stretch to be comfortably minimal. $28 $14 Shop Now

The Brief Cuup The Brief A full-coverage silhouette that comfortably sits along the waist, the Brief combines classic lines and everyday wearability with supreme softness. $20 $7 Shop Now

The High Cut CUUP The High Cut A figure-flattering style with an elevated feel, the High Cut in satin offers cheeky back end coverage with comfort stretch. $28 $14 Shop Now

