Sex and the City was known for pushing boundaries and putting it all out there, but there was one line the franchise decided not to cross. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon -- who played attorney Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and the Max spin-off, And Just Like That -- shared the one sex scene from the original series that was cut.

"Miranda dated a really hot detective who she was very intimidated by, he was really out of her league, so she got wildly drunk," the 57-year-old actress recalled. "They didn't cut that plot, but they cut the sex scene where she's really, really drunk and then vomits all over him."

The storyline came from the season 3 episode "What Goes Around Comes Around," in which Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is mugged and the detective on the case, Detective Stevens (Timothy Gibbs), starts a romance with Miranda.

Earlier this month, Nixon opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about being "fairly game" for filming revealing sex scenes in the franchise.

"I feel like I was always fairly game for it," Nixon told ET. "It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

While on WWHL, Nixon also revealed that both she and co-star Kristin Davis, who went on to play Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That, originally read for the role of Carrie.

"When I first read the script, they asked me to read for Carrie, actually. I think that was true for Kristin [Davis] too," Nixon said. "And they were like, 'Not so much.'"

Nixon also spoke about co-star Kim Cattrall's brief cameo in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That, reprising her role as Samantha Jones. Host Cohen asked Nixon about the possibility of Cattrall returning for a potential season 3 of the Max series, but the producer and star did not seem to hold much hope.

"I think very, very small," Nixon said. "It was a cameo, and I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary. We tried so hard to keep it quiet. We're sorry it got out."

Nixon shared similar sentiments with ET earlier this month, noting, "We were hoping we could keep it under wraps, and she would just pop up as a person who's watching the episode and it would be this delightful, unexpected surprise. Unfortunately now it's been blown, which is really a bummer. Most of it was just this surprise of her coming back. I think we all are emphasizing it's really brief, it's just a moment, so don't be expecting anything other than that."

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

