Daddy Yankee is making history!

The Puerto Rican reggaetonero delivered the first-ever Spanish-language performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night.

Taking the stage, Yankee treated viewers to an electrifying and energetic rendition of his latest single, "Con Calma" featuring Snow. Dressed in grey sweatpants and zip-up jacket, that featured silver detailing, the rapper was joined by a slew of dancers in blue tracksuits wearing oversized emoji Yankee faces.

The tune, which has become a global hit since its release, has spent two weeks at the top spot in on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Latin Digital Songs charts.

It's been an incredible time for the artist, who shows no signs of slowing down. In October, Yankee was honored with the Icon Award at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards. Before the ceremony, he told ET that he felt "blessed" about receiving the recognition.

"It's such a great honor and I feel blessed, honestly, I feel blessed," he expressed, adding that he hadn't written a speech. "I don't write my speech, I speak from the heart."

"It's a big award but I think one of the things that people connect with DY is that I'm natural," he continued. "So I'm just gonna live in the moment and everything I got in my heart I will express it in that moment."

Just last month, the "Gasolina" singer also was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at Premio Lo Nuestro. He -- along with J Balvin, De La Ghetto, Ozuna, Yandel and Zion & Lennox -- took the stage to give a dynamic performance of his greatest hits, including “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó,” “Rompe," “Ella Me Levantó” and “Gasolina."

For more on Daddy Yankee -- including Juanes praising him for his contribution to Latin music -- watch the video below.

