Daddy Yankee Receives Agent of Change Award at Premios Juventud 2021

Daddy Yankee, the king of reggaeton, was awarded the Agent of Change Award at the 2021 Premios Juventud awards on Thursday. During a special video presentation, Daddy Yankee accepted the award and shared a few words of inspiration
"Being an artist has allowed me to travel the world. And while traveling the world, you see there's a common denominator - people in need," Daddy Yankee shared. "I can tell you what it's like to have nothing. I said to myself when I have money, I will pay it forward. And, that's how Daddy's House came to be. We make sure children are fed every day. The important thing is to help others."
It's no surprise that Daddy Yankee, who received nine Premios Juventud nominations, received such recognition. He has been an instrumental figure in helping rebuild Puerto Rico and other areas affected by the destructive path of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Another cause close to his heart is the fight against world hunger. In 2009, the iconic singer created Daddy's House, a center for underprivileged children in the Dominican Republic. He's also participated in various initiatives with Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos and the Red Cross.
"At Premios Juventud, we have celebrated Daddy Yankee for his enormous contributions to Latin Music as a global icon. This year, we are proud to honor his exemplary role as a humanitarian driving change in our community and the world," Ignacio Meyer, SVP of Music, Nonfiction, and Development at Univision, said in a statement. "His outstanding work helping the most vulnerable, whether it is with Daddy's House or supporting other initiatives, makes him an inspiration to our youth."
