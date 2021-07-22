Kali Uchis Radiates in Mesmerizing 'Telepatía Performance at 2021 Premios Juventud
Karol G Opens Up About Maintaining Privacy and Her 'Dream' to Be…
Sheila E. Opens Up About Her Musical Relationship With Prince (E…
Jason Sudeikis Wears Names of England Soccer Players Who Faced R…
Jason Derulo Opens Up About ‘Incredible’ Journey of Fatherhood (…
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Love Life and Explains Why S…
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Being 'Buddies' With Ex-Husband …
‘AGT’ Contestant Opens Up About Losing His Wife in Kobe Bryant H…
Zendaya Reveals Family Basketball Goals, Naomi Osaka Opens Up Ab…
The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story:' Sherlon Opens Up About Working a…
Cynthia Erivo Shares the Moment She Heard About Her 2021 Emmy No…
'Why Women Kill' Sneak Peek: Dee Spills the Beans About Her Enga…
‘RHOP’s Wendy Osefo on Her Season 6 Glow-Up and Facing Off With …
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Zhilan Demands Kerwin Ask His Estranged Fa…
‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…
Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins
O-T Fagbenle on ‘Black Widow’ and What He’s Excited to Explore i…
‘When Nature Calls’ Narrator Helen Mirren on Her ‘Respectful’ En…
‘Black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on Sayi…
Kali Uchis brought her signature style and good vibes to the 2021 Premios Juventud.
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter made her debut at the annual awards show, taking the stage during Thursday's ceremony to perform her hit single, "Telepatía." Uchis radiated in a sparkling bodysuit with a sheer draped dress as she began to belt out the lyrics.
The artist stood on her own circular platform, surrounded by violinists and delivered a stripped-down version of her song.
Uchis is nominated for three Premios Juventud. She is up for La Nueva Generación - Femenina, Girl Power for her and Rico Nasty's son "Aqui yo Mando" and El Más Trendy.
Before the awards show, she showed off her killer style, posing on the red carpet for pics.
The Colombian American singer has been on the rise since entering the industry. Last year, she released her sophomore album and her first Spanish language LP, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). Earlier this year, she won a GRAMMY for Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Kaytranada "10%." "Telepatía," meanwhile, became Uchis' first solo charting hit on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Uchis joined a long list of performers at Premios Juventud. Ricky Martin, Natti Natasha, CNCO and many more taking the stage at the Watsco Center in Miami.
Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Premios Juventud coverage, including the Premios Juventud winners list, updated as trophies are handed out.
RELATED CONTENT:
Premios Juventud 2021: The Complete Winners List
Becky G Talks New Song & Creating Opportunities for Latinas
J Balvin and Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer Welcome First Child Together
Related Gallery