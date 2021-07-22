The 2021 Premios Juventud was a fun-filled party!

The annual awards show was hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Chiquis, and Sebastián Yatra at the Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday. Celebrating the "Youth Leading Change in Culture," Premios Juventud's telecast included six world premieres, eight TV exclusives and mega performances from the hottest acts in Latin music.

From the stars bringing their fashion A-game on the red carpet, to tributes, reunions and a passionate performance dedicated to Cuba, a wide variety of artists shared their diverse genres and cultures. Here are the major moments from Premios Juventud 2021.

An Opening Number That Impressed

Host Yatra and Myke Towers got the party started with their summer single, "Pareja del Año."

It was followed by "Ten Cuidado" by El Alfa, Farruko, IAmChino, Omar Courtz, with the one and only Pitbull capping the performance as he gave a sneak peak of what fans can expect from his upcoming tour by singing his new song, "I Feel Good."

Natti Natasha Is a Powerhouse

Nothing could stop the singer as she got fans pumped with a world premiere of her song "Philliecito." This marked the singer's first TV performance since becoming a mother. Dressed in a lime green and white ensemble with matching neon hair, Natti was accompanied by Nio Garcia and Brray as they shook up the stage.

Karol G Brings Out the Mariachi

The singer showed off her versatility as she performed a mariachi-accompanied rendition of her song "200 Copas." Dressed in a dramatic mustard-colored gown, the most-nominated artist of the night wowed as she passionately belted out the lyrics.

Chino y Nacho Reunite and It Feels So Good

After announcing they would go their separate ways in February 2017, the Venezuelan pop duo made fans nostalgic as they reunited during the telecast. Before Chino y Nacho hit the stage, a video montage of their career was shown. They then performed a medley of their fan favorite songs, including their hits "Niña Bonita," "Andas En Mi Cabeza" and "Me Voy Enamorando."

Becky G Gives Off Cher Horowitz Vibes

The 24-year-old singer stepped out onto the stage in a black-and-yellow skirt ensemble as she and El Alfa performed their song "Fulanito" for the first time. Accompanied by a slew of backup dancers showing off their best choreographed moves, the two superstars got the crowd pumped.

A Powerful Moment in Support of the People of Cuba

Emilio Estefan and Pitbull made special appearances as they shed light on Cuba’s humanitarian crisis.

"Due to the internet we have seen the abuse that exists in Cuba at the moment and we want to ask the support of the whole world, especially the president of the United States to help us at this time and leave a legacy of freedom in the world," Estefan said in part in Spanish, with Pitfall adding, "Libertad no es gratis, pero no tiene precio… That means freedom isn't free but it's priceless."

Joncien, Lena, Malena Burke and Yailenys Pérez then performed a passionate rendition of "Libertad," which was followed by some words by Camila Cabello.

"Liberty. Divine freedom. Today, I feel more proud to be Cuban and I feel even more proud of the young people who in our homeland have taken to the streets and are leading a change despite repression and fear," Cabello expressed in Spanish. "All fighting for freedom. Let's join our voices to theirs. Patria y vida."

Gente de Zona and Yotuel concluded the powerful tribute as they sang their anthem of freedom "Patria y Vida."

Last week, thousands of Cubans marched along the Malecon in Havana to protest food and medicine shortages, power outages and some even calling for political change, per CBS News.

CNCO Kicks Off A New Era

Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús took the stage for the first time as a quartet after Joel Pimentel announced his departure from the group in May. The four singers showed that they still had what it takes as they busted out their best dance moves and performed their new song, "To’a La Noche."

The Aguilar Family Shows Off Their Talent

Pepe Aguilar and his daughter Angela Aguilar and son Leonardo Aguilar proved that talent runs in their family when they delivered a multigenerational performance of classic mariachi songs.

Leonardo kicked off the performance by singing "La Quiero Igualita." He was followed by Angela, dressed in a stunning white gown, who was surrounded by red roses as she played the piano and sang "Ahí Donde Me Ven."

Pepe then took the lead with his song "Traigo Ganas." He also gave a special shout-out to Mexico with a number of beautiful folkloric dancers taking the stage along with the family.

Daddy Yankee Gets Honored

The Puerto Rico native was this year's Agent of Change honoree, and awarded the trophy for his efforts to combat world hunger and helping rebuild houses for families affected by the destructive path of Hurricane Maria. During the telecast, a video honoring his efforts was shown.

Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami Get the Temperature Rising

Martin continues to shake his bon bon and entertain his fans. The Latin superstar and the rising artist got down and dirty as they performed their song "Que Rico Fuera." Without a doubt, Martin and Paloma couldn't contain their excitement over sharing the stage.

Anitta and Lunay Get Flirty

The chemistry was undeniable between the two artists as they performed their song "Todo o Nada." The two got fans giddy as they inched closer to one another and flirted during their performance. Viewers even thought they would share a kiss.

Gloria Trevi and Guaynaa Go Retro

Starting their performance of "Nos Volvimos Locos" in a black-and-white hue, Gloria wowed in a beachy and sexy look as she and Guaynaa gave off retro vibes.

Guyanaa then made a smooth transition to cumbia as he and Los Ángeles Azules brought the fun with their collab, "Cumbia a la gente."

Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Premios Juventud coverage, including the Premios Juventud winners list.

