He's an 87-year-old acclaimed journalist and she's a 22-year-old makeup mogul billionaire who loves a good belfie! So naturally, Dan Rather would have lots of thoughts on Kylie Jenner's recent split from Travis Scott.

The former CBS Evening News anchor appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he touched on a variety of topics, from President Donald Trump's potential impeachment to the recent breakup of Stormi Webster's parents in a segment called "Rather Reassuring."

"With great respect I would say, 'Get a dog,'" Rather joked when asked about Jenner and Scott's breakup. "If you already have a dog, get another dog."

A source previously told ET that the reality star and rapper "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they're on good terms."

Another source added of the romance, "Kylie has exactly what she's always wanted: a child and to be a young mother. Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she'll be OK if they don't."

Though rumors were circulating that Kylie had met up with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, following the split, she quickly put the speculation to rest on Twitter.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Here's more on Jenner and Scott's break:

