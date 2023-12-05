Mark Ballas and BC Jean have officially welcomed their first child together, a son, into the world.

On Tuesday, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, and his singer-songwriter wife, 36, announced the birth of their baby boy, Banksi, on social media.

"Welcome to Earth my son," the season 31 Mirrorball Trophy winner wrote. "Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23."

Along with the adorable caption announcing his son's arrival, Ballas included a photo of Banski wrapped up in a green cloth and grasping onto his mother's thumb with his whole hand. Ballas' tattooed arm is also featured prominently, holding his wife's hand.

In her own post, Jean shared the same photo of the new addition to the Ballas family but added a message celebrating Banksi's first month "earthside."

"Happy one month sweet boy," she wrote. "You are so loved."

In the comments of their posts, the couple's famous friends -- including Ballas' season 31 dance partner Charli D'Amelio, singer Haley Reinhart and a plethora of his fellow DWTS professionals -- congratulated them on welcoming their baby boy into the world.

"CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!" wrote D'Amelio.

"Ohhhhh🥹🥰 simply the best!!! Congratulations!!" responded Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson.

The pair first announced they were expecting in June. They documented the journey through a series of songs and videos posted to the Instagram page of their band, Alexander Jean.

In October, the couple revealed in an Instagram video that they suffered a miscarriage last year while they were trying to start their family.

The video began with the heart-wrenching caption, "We lost a baby last year." In the emotional clip, the couple opened up about the heartbreak they experienced when they learned that their little one would not make it.

Mark and BC, who tied the knot in 2016, released a song titled Rainbow on the same day as their announcement. The song reflects on their journey of loss and hope.

