'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby
They shoot, they score! Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov announced Wednesday -- with the help of baby Jordan sneakers -- that they're expecting a baby.
The Dancing With the Stars couple took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of them wearing hoodies and sweats. They're both sitting as Pasha's got his face gently pressed against Daniella's, while she's holding a pair of baby Jordan sneakers on the palm of her hand.
The sneaker-obsessed couple and pro dancers also revealed that their little one is due in May. The caption also included, "We love you more than words could ever express."
With a bundle of joy on the way, the hit dance competition show now has four babies about to make their arrival: DWTS pro Witney Carson is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Carson McAllister; fellow pro Lindsay Arnold is also expecting baby No. 2; and Val Chmerkovskiy's wife, Jenna Johnson, is also pregnant. She sat out season 31 due to the pregnancy.
Back in 2019, Daniella and Pasha told ET about their priorities in life. Yes, it included a baby but, at that particular moment, their careers were first and foremost.
"If we could, we would have had a baby like five years ago," Pasha told ET at the time. "We really want kids."
Daniella agreed, but while their careers were their priority, they also didn't hold back about how badly they wanted to be parents.
"We just really want to focus on this. This is something we’ve wanted for a long time -- Dancing With the Stars, not a baby," she quipped, "and I feel like now that we have it we want to put our heart and soul into it and do the best that we can in it. Whatever happens happens. But yeah, I want a baby so bad. So bad! But for now, our bodies are our tool. This is our priority."
Time flies fast when Jordans are the footwear choice.
Congrats!
