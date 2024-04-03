Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his longtime love, Elena Belle, have ended their relationship.

On Tuesday, the professional dancer confirmed his split with Page Six.

"Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago," Gleb told the outlet. "It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, 'How did it even happen?'"

He continued, "She's an amazing mom, she's an amazing person and everything. It's just the timing. We had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out."

Elena has yet to speak out about the end of their relationship. Fans began to speculate the status of their relationship, as the pair stopped following each other. However, they have not completely scrubbed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

Gleb and Elena's last public appearance was in November, when they appeared together for Netflix's Leo, where they walked the carpet with Elena's daughter, whom she shared with her late husband, Michael Theanne.

Gleb, 40, and 39-year-old Elena -- whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena -- were first linked together in 2021. After the pair were spotted on vacation together in Miami, a source told ET that despite showing each other off on IG, things were still new and heating up.

"Gleb and Elena met on July 4. They are having fun and getting to know each other," the source said at the time. "They bonded over their kids, as they both have children around the same age. Gleb likes that Elena is fun, but also gets the responsibilities of being a parent."

Prior to this relationship, Gleb was married to Elena Samodanova, before the two ended their 14-year marriage in 2020. Together, they share children Olivia and Zlata.

Amid his relationship with Elena Belle in 2022, Gleb was accused of having an affair with his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Jana Kramer.

In a conversation with ET, the dancing pro shut down the "sad" claims.

"Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Gleb told ET. "Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing."

