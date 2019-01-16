'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Jenna Johnson Says 'Yes to the Dress'

Jenna Johnson is one step closer to saying "I do!"

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has officially chosen her wedding dress for her nuptials to Val Chmerkovskiy. The 24-year-old soon-to-be bride posted a photo of herself at Kleinfeld Bridal, standing on a circular platform and wearing a white mini-dress under a black coat and heels.

"I said YES to the Dress!!!!!!! 👰🏻💍🤵🏻," Johnson wrote alongside her smiling pic. The dancer had also shared video on her Instagram Story of herself walking into the wedding dress shop. "Are you kidding me! Oh my god," she is heard saying in the clip as she pans over a slew of white gowns.

Instagram Story

In another Instagram Story pic, she stands in front of the store. "Today was a dream," she wrote on the pic.

Instagram Story

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy got engaged during a trip to Venice, Italy, in June of 2018, after dating on and off since 2015. In November, they shared their dreamy winter engagement shoot.

ET spoke with the couple last month, where they gave an update on how their wedding planning is going. Johnson also revealed that she couldn't wait to take her fiance's last name.

"You know what, I'm going to have 13 letters in my last name now... I love it!" she gushed. "I was always just like a boring Johnson, like 'Jenna Johnson.' His [has], like, character -- no one can say it right."

"I'm tryna be Russian up in here," she continued. "Russian babies, Russian last name."

Watch the video below to hear more of how their big day will go down.

