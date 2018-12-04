Jenna Johnson is so ready to be "Mrs. Chmerkovskiy."

ET exclusively caught up with the 24-year-old dancer during a rehearsal for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- A Night to Remember tour, where she gave us an update on how her wedding planning with Val Chmerkovskiy has been going. While discussing their nuptials, Jenna also revealed why she can't wait to take her fiancé's last name.

"You know what, I'm going to have 13 letters in my last name now... I love it!" the Dancing With the Stars pro gushed. "I was always just like a boring Johnson, like 'Jenna Johnson.' His [has], like, character -- no one can say it right."

"I'm tryna be Russian up in here," she continued. "Russian babies, Russian last name."

Val chimed in, joking that he has always felt the opposite. "My whole life and I was like, 'Man, I wish I was just 'Johnson,' it would be so much easier," he explained. "Everyone wants to be a minority until it happens."

Later in our interview, the two also shared a few details about how their special day will go down. Unlike Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy's, 2017 nuptials to Peta Murgatroyd -- which took place inside Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York -- Jenna says theirs will be "very different."

"Yeah, super intimate," Jenna said. "[But] we have to fit all of our families in there. It's black tie, bougie but intimate."

"Exclusive is the word," added Val. "It's going to be fancy."

But, with 66 stops on the tour, are they at all stressed about actually finding time to plan their wedding?

"Not at all," Jenna exclaimed. "It's kind of weird. I feel like I should be more stressed out but I'm not. I have a superwoman of a mother and we have an awesome wedding planner, so we're just gonna be checking things off every day."

Plus, Jenna says she had "a front-row seat" watching fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater plan her wedding with Sasha Farber during their last tour, before the couple tied the knot on March 25.

"It was awesome," Jenna raved. "[Emma] handled it like a champion. She did everything by herself with Sasha, and I was at their wedding and it was beautiful and stunning, so I know it's possible. She told me, 'We're going to help you with everything.' So, I love that."

Jenna and Val will obviously be spending a lot of time together while traveling across the country on the tour, but the lovebirds say they are not at all nervous about that either.

"We spend that much time together normally," Val, 32, explained. "This is more about just being in a communal environment together."

"[We're] so excited to be back on the road, the first time officially together, which is awesome," added Jenna. "We're gonna be dancing together, which is really fun. I can't wait for that!"

Jenna also teased that there will be "something for everyone."

"We have a few dances we do together, so I think fans are going to get what they want," she shared. "Sexy, but then sweet and enduring."

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- A Night to Remember tour kicks off Dec. 15 in Columbia, South Carolina, and wraps March 9 in Thousand Oaks, California. See the full list of tour stops here and watch the video below for more on Jenna and Val.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Johnson Shares Dreamy Winter Engagement Shoot With Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson Reveals She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Locked Down a Wedding Date

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He and Jenna Johnson Have Finally Locked Down a Wedding Month (Exclusive)

Related Gallery