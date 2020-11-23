'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Finale

After 11 incredible weeks, season 29 of Dancing With the Stars comes to an end Monday night, as the new mirrorball champions will be revealed live by host Tyra Banks.

Be sure to follow along with ET as we live blog all of the biggest moments from finale night, including Derek Hough's second sure-to-be epic performance of the season and Nelly taking the stage to entertain us with a medley of his greatest hits, as Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov dance to his music.

On top of that, everyone from the cast (with the exception of Tiger King star Carole Baskin) will be back in the ballroom tonight to cheer on the four finalists -- Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Voting will take place live during the show, which kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. If you're on the West Coast, you'll have to vote for your favorite couple early -- so we've got you covered! We'll be breaking down all the details and highlights from the Freestyle round, which marks the couples' last chance to impress the judges, and America.

In the meantime, check out our exclusive interviews with the finalists below. Each of them tease how they plan to wow Monday night, and what a mirrorball win would mean for them:

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev

Nelly & Daniella Karagach

Justina Machado & Sasha Farber

Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson

