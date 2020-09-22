Tyra Banks Teaches 'DWTS' Celebs How to Smize in Sneak Peek of Week 2 Cold Open -- Watch!
It's week 2 of Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be liveblogging all of the night's biggest moments, best dances and the very first elimination of season 29!
Ahead of Tuesday night's show, ABC unveiled a sneak peek look of the comedic cold open, which features new host Tyra Banks teaching the celebrity contestants how to "smize." Tyra coined the term, which means "smiling with your eyes," while hosting America's Next Top Model.
"Hello, celebrities, it's Tyra," the model says at the beginning of the video. "Look, I know that you guys are probably nervous facing the first elimination so I'm going to teach you a little trick that used to get me through the tough times when I was facing that catwalk. It's a simple thing that I call... the smize."
However, after seeing stars like Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Skai Jackson and Nelly attempt the smize, Tyra jokes, "Maybe we should just stick to dancing."
Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars officially kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, take a look at what the stars and their pro partners will be dancing to below:
Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy
Jive, "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
Carole Baskin & Pasha Pashkov
Viennese Waltz, "What’s New Pussycat" by Tom Jones
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev
Foxtrot, "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack
Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd
Foxtrot, "We Found Love" by Rihanna and Calvin Harris
Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe
Foxtrot, "Counting Stars" by One Republic
Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten
Samba, "Miss Independent" by Neyo
Justina Machado & Sasha Farber
Rumba, "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey
AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke
Foxtrot, "Ain’t That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin
Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong
Cha Cha, "Roses" by SAINt JHN
Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess
Foxtrot, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac
Nelly & Daniella Karagach
Cha Cha, "Let's Grove" by Earth, Wind & Fire
Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson
Cha Cha, "Dynamite" by BTS
Charles Oakley & Emma Slater
Cha Cha, "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross
Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko
Rumba, "This Is Me" by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman ensemble
Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart
Tango, "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga
