It's week 2 of Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be liveblogging all of the night's biggest moments, best dances and the very first elimination of season 29!

Ahead of Tuesday night's show, ABC unveiled a sneak peek look of the comedic cold open, which features new host Tyra Banks teaching the celebrity contestants how to "smize." Tyra coined the term, which means "smiling with your eyes," while hosting America's Next Top Model.

"Hello, celebrities, it's Tyra," the model says at the beginning of the video. "Look, I know that you guys are probably nervous facing the first elimination so I'm going to teach you a little trick that used to get me through the tough times when I was facing that catwalk. It's a simple thing that I call... the smize."

However, after seeing stars like Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Skai Jackson and Nelly attempt the smize, Tyra jokes, "Maybe we should just stick to dancing."

Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars officially kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, take a look at what the stars and their pro partners will be dancing to below:

Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy

Jive, "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift

Carole Baskin & Pasha Pashkov

Viennese Waltz, "What’s New Pussycat" by Tom Jones

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev

Foxtrot, "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack

Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd

Foxtrot, "We Found Love" by Rihanna and Calvin Harris

Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe

Foxtrot, "Counting Stars" by One Republic

Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten

Samba, "Miss Independent" by Neyo

Justina Machado & Sasha Farber

Rumba, "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot, "Ain’t That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin

Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong

Cha Cha, "Roses" by SAINt JHN

Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess

Foxtrot, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

Nelly & Daniella Karagach

Cha Cha, "Let's Grove" by Earth, Wind & Fire

Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson

Cha Cha, "Dynamite" by BTS

Charles Oakley & Emma Slater

Cha Cha, "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross

Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko

Rumba, "This Is Me" by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman ensemble

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart

Tango, "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga

