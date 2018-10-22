Brace yourself for a magical night of spectacular dances!

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars continues into its fifth week with Disney Night on Monday, with the nine remaining contestants and their pro partners all performing to a song inspired by a Disney movie. Plus, the night will also feature a guest appearance by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, who will sing "Fall on Me" from the upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, along with a performance by DWTS: Juniorshost Jordan Fisher, the mini dance pros and stars Ariana Greenblatt and Jason Maybaum.

ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom, so be sure to follow along with us here, on Twitter (@etnow) and in our Beyond the Ballroom Facebook group as we break down the following dances:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Foxtrot, "Just Around the Riverbend" from Pocahontas

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Waltz, "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Charleston, "A Star Is Born" from Hercules

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Jazz, "When Will My Life Begin?" from Tangled

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson

Jive, "Zero" from Ralph Breaks the Internet

John Schneider & Emma Slater

Quickstep, "I Wan'na Be Like You" from The Jungle Book

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Viennese Waltz," Gaston" from Beauty and the Beast

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Contemporary, "Reflection" from Mulan

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Quickstep, "Incredits 2" from The Incredibles 2

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, check out the advice Bruno Tonioli has for the remaining contestants here, and see what happened when ET crashed Milo and Witney's rehearsal last week in the video below!

