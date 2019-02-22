Daniel Dae Kim is shaking things up on The Good Doctor.

On Monday's episode, titled "Believe," Kim's Dr. Jackson Han is ruffling feathers with major moves as the new Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek. While Shaun (Freddie Highmore), a surgical resident, was on the path to becoming a full-fledged surgeon, Dr. Han isn't exactly brimming with confidence that he's capable of such responsibility.

"He should be in pathology, but he was a good surgical resident," Han tells Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), who immediately argues for Shaun's place in the surgery room.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Han isn't Shaun's biggest fan.

"He'll never be a good surgeon," Han says. "How do you think he'll do in three years when no one's looking over his soldier, when he's looking over someone else's shoulder, supervising new residents, leading grand rounds, advocating for vulnerable patients. Do you see him doing any of that without a safety net?" All fair points, Han.

"We can help him get there," Lim proposes.

"Just because he wants to be a surgeon, just because you want him to be a surgeon doesn't mean he gets to have that dream come true," Han replies, bringing up some solid arguments against Shaun going the surgeon route.

But that doesn't stop Lim from advocating for Shaun, even if she may be jeopardizing her own standing. "Has it occurred to you that maybe we know Shaun better than you do?" Lim asks. How does Han respond? You'll have to watch ET's exclusive clip to find out. (Hint: He lays down the law!)

At a PaleyFest panel in March 2018, Kim, an executive producer, addressed whether he would ever appear on The Good Doctor.

"I would love to, at some point," Kim teased at the time. "I'm such a fan of the writing. I'm also such a fan of these actors. As satisfied as I've been watching behind the monitors, there's a part of me as an actor that really wants to play with talented people. So if there's the right storyline, I wouldn't be surprised if I make an appearance sometime."

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

