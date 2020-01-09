Danielle Staub is saying goodbye to the ladies of New Jersey!

The 57-year-old reality star, who appeared on the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and later returned in a "friend" role from season eight on, made an announcement on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I have over the past 12 years and 10 seasons I've been a part of this whole franchise and I've been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day. So I will be never returning as a Housewife again..." Staub said to a shocked Cohen.

"Never! Wow, she's saying the word never," Cohen replied. "I didn't know you were going to say the word never."

"Nope, never returning as a Housewife again... with the Jersey girls," she clarified.

The mother of two has plans to start her own YouTube cooking channel.

"Cooking is therapy to me so I'm basically calling it Cooking Therapy," she said. "I find my peace in the kitchen."

Cohen seemed surprised by the finality of the news, commenting, "This is entirely your move, I just want to point that out. And I didn't expect you to say the word 'never.' I've gotta digest this during the commercial break."

Staub later took to her Instagram Story, writing, "No more Jersey but forever an #original."

On her Instagram she thanked Cohen "for your support and giving me a launching pad for my cooking channel."

Staub uploaded her first cooking video last week to her new YouTube channel.

