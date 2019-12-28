Joe Giudice is reflecting on this past year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a collage filled with photos of him with his four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- whom he shares with estranged wife, Teresa Giudice. In the accompanying message, Joe opens up about what he's learned this year and promises to be the "best of me" in 2020.

"I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!" Joe began. "This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family. I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST!"

"I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!" he continued. "They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures.❤️❤️❤️❤️ ps didn’t mean to cut my baby out still learning will get in time. 😐"

Joe -- who was deported to Italy -- and Teresa officially split in mid-December. The Bravo stars, both 47, had been married since October 1999.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," a source told ET. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continued. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

Just days after the separation, Teresa was seen cuddling up to Anthony Delorenzo, aka Tony the Contractor, who has made a few appearances on RHONJ.

Earlier this week, Joe reunited with his daughters, while Teresa stayed back in the U.S. Ever since their arrival, he's been posting videos and photos of him and his girls on his Instagram.

For more on Teresa and Joe's separation, watch below.

