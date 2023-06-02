Danny Bonaduce is revealing the next step in his health journey. More than a year after the 63-year-old actor first opened up about his mystery illness, he revealed to TMZ that he now has a likely diagnosis and plans to undergo brain surgery.

Bonaduce said that after "nobody could figure out" what was causing his slurred speech and balance issues, one doctor finally gave him a diagnosis for his symptoms: hydrocephalus.

According to Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus, which occurs most frequently among infants and adults 60 and over, is the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain, which can damage brain tissues and cause a range of brain function problems.

"Currently, it looks like that's what I was having," the Partridge Family star told the outlet, before noting that he "can't figure out what caused it, because I've done so many stupid things."

"On a reality TV show, I took a guitar to the head. That hurt and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by Jose Canseco, a 250-pound professional athlete," Bonaduce speculated. Indeed, Mayo Clinic notes that traumatic brain injury could be one possible cause of hydrocephalus.

In an effort to help his symptoms, Bonaduce will soon undergo brain surgery in which doctors will place a shunt in his head to drain the excess liquid.

"From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct and it's hydrocephalus, it will be 50 percent better right out [of surgery]," he said, before sharing why he doesn't "want to get my hopes up too much that I'll be cured."

"Unfortunately right now... I will be completely bummed out if this doesn't work," he admitted. "I can't walk correctly. I just can't. Ten percent would be great, but I'm going for a full-blown [fix]... I'm never going to run track, I'm never gonna box again, but if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo!"

During an appearance on Good Morning America last June, Bonaduce revealed that his wife, Amy Railsback, first noticed that his speech was off. An ambulance ended up taking him to the hospital where he stayed for five days.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't keep my balance. I slurred really badly," he recalled. "I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God's sake -- I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."

The medical episode prompted Bonaduce to take a break from his Seattle-based radio show, but he returned to the airwaves months later after getting a studio put in his home.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About ‘Deep Depression’ After Botched Nose Surgery This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Guerdy Abraira Undergoes Surgery Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Alec Baldwin Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery

Al Roker Makes His Official Return to 'Today' Following Knee Surgery

Related Gallery